New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $1,477,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $2,673,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,603 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NYSE PFGC opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $752,580 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

