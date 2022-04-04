New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $165,016.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $957.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.49. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

