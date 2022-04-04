New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of SpartanNash worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in SpartanNash by 7.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $33.79 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

