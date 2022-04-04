New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,100 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of CTS worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CTS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

