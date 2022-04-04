New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 604,571 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604,571 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 29,942 shares valued at $913,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

UNVR stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

