New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,859 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PMT opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.10%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

