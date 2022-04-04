Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 32,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,236,890 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $6.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

