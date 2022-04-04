NewSquare Capital LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

