NewYorkCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,036.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $1,036.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00271352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

