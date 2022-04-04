Nexo (NEXO) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $36.15 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00005540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00108292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

