NEXT (NEXT) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (NEXT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $613,204.43 and $817.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00268650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001482 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

