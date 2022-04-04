NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.67. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 17,995 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $754.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607,456 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in NextDecade by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 217,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

