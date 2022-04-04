NFT Index (NFTI) Market Cap Reaches $4.50 Million

NFT Index (NFTI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. NFT Index has a market cap of $4.50 million and $3,901.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $2,019.47 or 0.04340930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00037366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00107579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.