NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) vs. Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Head to Head Analysis

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Archrock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NGL Energy Partners and Archrock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Archrock 0 0 0 0 N/A

NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Archrock.

Risk and Volatility

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Archrock 3.61% 5.29% 1.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Archrock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.60 Archrock $781.46 million 1.89 $28.22 million $0.19 50.00

Archrock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Archrock beats NGL Energy Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

About Archrock (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers various aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and components; and provision of operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

