Nimiq (NIM) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $30.87 million and approximately $554,210.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,085.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.70 or 0.07583045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00268375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00804410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00100210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00478974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00369783 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,742,687,780 coins and its circulating supply is 9,175,687,780 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

