NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded at UBS Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NIO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. NIO has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NIO by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NIO by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

