NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:NI opened at $32.08 on Monday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 141,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $42,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in NiSource by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 302,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

