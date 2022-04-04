Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 11.9%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 14,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 586,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

NIU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $825.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Niu Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.