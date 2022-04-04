Noah (NOAH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Noah (NYSE: NOAH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – Noah is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2022 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

3/16/2022 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Noah had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $51.50 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Noah was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $24.75. 117,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,219. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Noah by 186.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Noah by 7.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Noah by 158.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

