Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $24.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $25.30. Noah shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,171 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.
