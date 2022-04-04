Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $24.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $25.30. Noah shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,171 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Noah by 186.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Noah by 7.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 158.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,162 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

