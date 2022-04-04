Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$9.64, with a volume of 67873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

NSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.83 million and a PE ratio of -246.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.90.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

