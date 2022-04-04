NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($39.56) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.75 ($44.78).

NOEJ stock opened at €26.36 ($28.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.55. The stock has a market cap of $839.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

