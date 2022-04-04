Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NTRS opened at $115.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

