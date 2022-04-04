Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.11. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.