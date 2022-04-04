Northwest Pipe (NWPX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2022 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

3/18/2022 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2022 – Northwest Pipe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

3/16/2022 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NWPX opened at $25.86 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $255.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

