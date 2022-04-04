NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up to $19.61

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $20.56. NOV shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 71,004 shares trading hands.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

