NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Down 4%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 16,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 893,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.85 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NOW by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NOW by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NOW by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
