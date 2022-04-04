Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.20. 80,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 130,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.
The company has a market cap of C$80.00 million and a P/E ratio of -19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40.
Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)
