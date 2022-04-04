Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Nucor worth $37,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $149.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

