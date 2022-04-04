Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 409,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,098,454 shares.The stock last traded at $102.06 and had previously closed at $103.77.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $381,254,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after buying an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

