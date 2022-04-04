Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.60. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,683 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
