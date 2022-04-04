Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.60. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,683 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

