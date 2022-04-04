Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 187,570 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $28.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.