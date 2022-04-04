Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 187,570 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $28.65.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
