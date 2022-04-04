Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 187,570 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $28.65.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QQQX)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.