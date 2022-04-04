NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.53. 423,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,163,383. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $679.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

