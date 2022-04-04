NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in NVR by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NVR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR traded up $17.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4,548.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,948.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,173.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,466.07 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

