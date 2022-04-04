NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,686,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 38,019 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,053,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.57. 17,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.29.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

