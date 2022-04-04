Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.57). 438,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 292,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.50 ($5.53).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.99) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £758.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 407.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Richard Lightowler purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($137,377.05). Also, insider David Till purchased 49,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £199,874.44 ($262,130.41).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

