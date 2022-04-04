OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OCANF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 69,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,035. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

