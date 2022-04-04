Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $2.95. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 61,082 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,909 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $6,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 565,275 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

