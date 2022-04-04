Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $79,090.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00107537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

