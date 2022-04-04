Okta (OKTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

4/4/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $273.00 to $216.00.

3/23/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

3/21/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $265.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $260.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $295.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $197.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $225.00.

3/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $195.00.

2/28/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $320.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $302.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,300. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Okta Inc alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.