Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Down 4.1%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.24. 106,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,984,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

