Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Gap Down to $14.64

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $14.30. Old Second Bancorp shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 780 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $632.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,072,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

