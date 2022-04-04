Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $42.85

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $45.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 13,302 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

