Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.