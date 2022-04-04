Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

