Omni Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00008653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $627.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00267359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,333 coins and its circulating supply is 563,017 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

