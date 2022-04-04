Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $7,437,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Omnicell by 13.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $129.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

