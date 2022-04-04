Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $129.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35. Omnicell has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

