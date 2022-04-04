On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $183,915,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $66,382,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ONON opened at $25.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44. ON has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

